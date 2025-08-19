People living and working in Warwickshire to share views about the future of health and wellbeing

The strategy identifies key areas to help improve health & wellbeing for everyone in health & social care, public health, and community services so individuals can experience more joined-up care.

For those who live and work in the county, please visit Warwickshire’s dedicated survey forum, Ask Warwickshire, by visiting https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/health-and-wellbeing-strategy/ online, to give views on health and wellbeing in Warwickshire. For those requiring help with accessing or completing the survey, please phone 01926 731484 or email phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Together with our health partners, we are inviting you to share your views on health and wellbeing in Warwickshire. As our county continues to grow and evolve, your voice is important to help us develop future services, turn our priorities into action, and ensure that Warwickshire is a place where everyone can lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives.”

As Warwickshire experiences population growth and an ageing demographic, the demand for health and care services is increasing. The strategy aims to address these challenges by focusing on prevention, community wellbeing, and tackling the wider factors that influence health such as housing, education, employment, and the environment.

A draft of the strategy has been developed using insights from the Joint Strategic Needs Assessments (JSNA), the Director of Public Health’s Annual Report 2024, and feedback from three county-wide workshops. It outlines key areas for action to improve health outcomes and reduce inequalities, ensuring that everyone in Warwickshire has the best chance to thrive.

The strategy is produced by The Warwickshire Health and Wellbeing Board, which consists of representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire’s district and borough councils, NHS organisations, and Healthwatch Warwickshire. As a collective they are responsible for the creation of the strategy, identifying what will need to be delivered over the next five years and how they will work together to achieve this.

For more information, please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/healthandwellbeingstrategy