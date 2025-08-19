Legal advice and Holistic Support for Migrants

Tulia Group CIC is a faith-based social enterprise dedicated to addressing systemic injustices and challenges faced by migrant and diaspora communities in the UK. Rooted in Christian values, we aim to empower individuals and communities to achieve long-term stability, dignity, and justice through innovative, strategic, and holistic approaches.

Tulia began as a community group known as Migrant Family Support in 2017, registered as Community Interest Company in 2020. Our Founder and CEO is Rumbidzai Bvunzawabaya, a solicitor of over 20 years. In October 2021 she rebranded, launching Tulia.

We are a team of black and ethnic minority individuals who can truly articulate migrants' issues and are well equipped to help their cases. Long term residency is never a simple story, but we have made it possible for so many people over the years to have good, secure and new beginnings.

