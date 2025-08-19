Migration Support Services

Warwickshire County Council:

Warwickshire has a proud history of welcoming and providing ongoing support to those fleeing from conflicts around the globe, and will continue to do so. Alongside working with existing communities, WCC, local community groups, educators, healthcare providers and organisations collaborate to ensure people new to the region, including those who have experienced forced migration following experiences of displacement, war or persecution can connect and do well.

Since July 2021, there have been a number of developments at international level that have impacted in Warwickshire. These include the NATO withdrawal and subsequent evacuations from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine and the opening up of the Hong Kong BNO visa route.

Other Support Services:

Migrant Help

telephone 01304 203977 or 07766 668781

telephone 0300 303 8151 – for support and advice for victims of modern slavery