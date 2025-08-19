New and improved bus services poised to connect Nuneaton and surrounding areas

Residents in Nuneaton and surrounding areas can look forward to enhanced bus connectivity starting August 26 with the introduction of new and extended bus routes.

These improvements are a result of a partnership between Warwickshire County Council, Arriva Bus Company, and local developers, aimed at delivering the Warwickshire Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP+).

The enhancements, which include extended routes, a new service number, and more frequent early morning and evening trips, will provide better access to key destinations like George Eliot Hospital, Ventura Park Retail in Tamworth, and new housing developments.

The changes are being funded by a significant investment approved by Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet, following an £8.76 million grant from the Department for Transport. This funding will be directed toward a range of measures designed to improve bus services across the county.

Details of the new routes and enhancements:

Arriva Service 65 (Tamworth-Polesworth-Atherstone-Nuneaton Bus Station) is being extended to offer better connectivity. It will now serve Ventura Park Retail in Tamworth, operate via Baddesley Ensor, and extend beyond Nuneaton Bus Station to the George Eliot Hospital, Attleborough, and the new Callendar Farm housing area.

Arriva Service 7 (Nuneaton-St Nicolas Park-Hinckley-Burbage) is being renumbered to Service 64. This service will be diverted beyond St Nicolas Park to serve the Callendar Farm housing area. The previous Service 7A is now simply Service 7, which will continue to run from Nuneaton to Hinckley and Burbage via Higham on the Hill.

The partnership is also introducing additional and extended trips in the early morning and evening to better serve commuters and those travelling at off-peak hours.

These improvements are part of a wider program of investments over a three-year period, fully funded by external grants from the Department for Transport.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Highways, said: “"I am delighted to see these vital bus service improvements come to fruition. This partnership with Arriva and local developers demonstrates our commitment to improving public transport for our residents.

“By extending key routes and providing more frequent services, we are making it easier for people to get to work, access healthcare, and connect with their communities. This is a significant step forward in our Bus Service Improvement Plan, and we look forward to residents benefiting from these changes."

More information about buses in Warwickshire can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/buses