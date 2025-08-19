Discover the weird and wonderful world of bats this International Bat Night 2025

International Bat Night 2025 is your chance to learn more about these important but often misunderstood nocturnal mammals.

International Bat Night – a global event dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of bats and their conservation – is taking place this year on 30 and 31 August and Warwickshire residents have several opportunities to find out more about these nocturnal superheroes.

To mark the occasion, residents are invited to a special evening event – Autumn Bats Alive! – at Ryton Pools Country Park on Friday 30 August, at 8:30 PM. The event, which costs £9.15 to attend, offers a unique opportunity to learn about these fascinating creatures and see them in their natural habitat as they emerge at dusk to hunt. Tickets can be booked via the Ryton Pools Country Park website, or at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/autumn-bats-alive-at-ryton-pools-country-park-tickets-1219419098349?aff=oddtdtcreator

Cllr Darren Cheshire, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Heritage and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, emphasized the significance of these often-misunderstood animals: "Bats are a vital part of our local ecosystem, acting as natural pest controllers and serving as key indicators of the health of our environment.

“Warwickshire is home to an incredible 15 of the UK's 18 bat species, and it’s a testament to the diverse habitats we have across the county, from our ancient woodlands to our rivers and historic buildings.

“International Bat Night is a fantastic opportunity for us to shine a light on these amazing flying mammals and the crucial role they play. We encourage everyone to join us at Ryton Pools to learn more and appreciate these wonderful neighbours."

Bats are the only true flying mammals and play a critical role in controlling insect populations. In the UK, all bats are small, insect-eating species that use echolocation to navigate and hunt in the dark. Despite their ecological importance, bat populations have faced significant declines due to habitat loss and other threats. All UK bats are now strictly protected by law, and conservation efforts are helping them to slowly recover.

In addition to the event at Ryton Pools, other bat-related activities are taking place in the county over the same weekend:

Mammal Group Event: Two Boats Inn, Stockton on Friday 29 August.

Bat Walk: Priory Park, Warwick on Saturday 30 August. For more information, visit https://warksbats.co.uk/aboutus/diary.aspx

Find out more about what UK bats get up to over the year: https://www.bats.org.uk/about-bats/a-year-in-the-life-of-a-bat

For more information about how Warwickshire County Council is striving to make the county more sustainable, visit: https://www.sustainablewarwickshire.co.uk/

