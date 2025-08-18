SEND community asked to help shape UK’s first mobile sensory public library

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries Service is reaching out to the families of children and young people with SEND as the service seeks to...

Warwickshire County Council’s Libraries Service is reaching out to the families of children and young people with SEND as the service seeks to bring the final touches to its specially adapted mobile library.

The Discovery Den will be the UK’s first mobile sensory public library. A fully equipped, accessible, environmentally-friendly electric vehicle, housing a small interactive sensory space for children and young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Expected to be in operation from early 2026, the vehicle will visit a selection of schools and community locations across Warwickshire offering sensory space for small group use, a custom book selection and sensory equipment for loan.

In order to create the best space possible that meets needs, Warwickshire Libraries are seeking input from children/young people with SEND, their parents/carers, and professionals who support people with SEND about the sensory equipment which will be installed in the vehicle itself. The aim is to offer the most impact possible for the broadest range of people, within the small space available.

Anybody who clicks on a Microsoft form will be able to view video and/or images (with alt text) of the proposed equipment items, and your feedback and comments on the different items. Libraries staff will then collate the feedback received and use it to guide their decisions.

Cllr Mike Bannister, portfolio holder for customer and localities, said: “The most efficient way to provide the best service that meets needs is to ask the people who will be using it what they want. So, we are asking our families and young people to tell us what we should be including in the final version of the den.

“We would also be very grateful if you could take a little extra time to tell us about whether you use your local library and any feedback you have to offer us. “