Have you got enough smoke alarms fitted in your home?

Working smoke alarms that are regularly tested can provide lifesaving seconds in an emergency.

As part of the latest Fire Kills campaign, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is urging residents to fit smoke alarms in their home.

The most common reason a smoke alarm failed to activate was because the fire was outside its range*, which is why WFRS want residents to understand how important it is to have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their homes, alongside testing them weekly. Smoke alarms provide the vital early warning for householders, allowing for a safe escape.

WFRS have 5 top tips for householders:

A single smoke alarm is not enough - install at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home and ensure you test them weekly.

The ideal position is on the ceiling, in the middle of a room or in a hallway or landing.

Consider fitting additional alarms in other rooms where there are electrical appliances and near sleeping areas.

Don’t put alarms in or near kitchens and bathrooms where smoke or steam can set them off by accident.

Replace your smoke alarms every ten years.

WFRS is also urging carers and people who care for less able relatives to check that homes have enough smoke alarms in the right places too.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety, said: “Smoke alarms offer necessary protection for you and your loved ones in your home. However, smoke alarms can often be forgotten about once fitted and you may not realise that they are coming to the end of their lifespan or have stopped working.

“It is also important to ensure you have at least one smoke alarm fitted on each floor of your home, placed ideally on the ceiling of hallways and landings. You should test each of your smoke alarms on a regular basis to make sure they are working properly and replace them when necessary.

“Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service fit smoke alarms for some of our most vulnerable residents through our Safe and Well checks. If you or someone you know could benefit from a Safe and Well visit, please get in touch – they’re free of charge and will make sure that preventable measures are put in place to reduce the chances of a fatal fire.”

In the event of fire, having working smoke alarms gives you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

For more advice on fitting or maintaining smoke alarms in your home, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/smokealarms.

More home fire safety tips can be found at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home.