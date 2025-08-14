Road closures for George Street resurfacing

Warwickshire County Council has announced carriageway resurfacing works on George Street Ringway, Bedworth, will cause the road to close, fully or partially, on three consecutive Sundays...

...at the end of the month.

The works, agreed as part of the County Council’s Highways Maintenance Capital Programme will repair carriageway which has deteriorated considerably.

Access will be maintained to Tesco Extra throughout the works while it is open from 10-4pm. Sections of the road will be closed from 8am to 5pm, then the whole road will be closed from 5-10pm

Works are scheduled to take place on Sunday 31 August, Sunday 7 September and Sunday 14 September 2025

Access to properties and businesses within the works will be maintained where practical, residents and shoppers are asked to liaise with traffic management marshals on site who will be able to assist.

During the works, there will be signed diversions in place for through traffic. Access to Margaret Ave via George Street Ringway will be disrupted at times, with access and egress available via Newdigate Road.

Linden Lea will also be affected but controlled access will be maintained, via Traffic Management officers on site.

During the evening from 5-10pm, the bus stop pickup and drop off point will be relocated to Rye Piece Ringway and Newtown Road respectively (Notices will be posted at existing bus stops).

Drivers are requested to drive slowly through the works and to be aware of temporary road surfaces and raised ironwork.

Cllr Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said;

“I’m pleased to see these works being done and make much needed improvements to the road surface. While we are maintaining access at peak times, I’d like to thank residents and drivers for their patience while work is happening and urge them to keep themselves and workers safe by driving carefully.”

Full details of all roadworks in Warwickshire can be found at one.network.