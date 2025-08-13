Summer Reading Challenge 2025 - Still time to join! 

More than 2,500 children have already signed up for Warwickshire Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge - and there’s still plenty of time for you to join in and complete yours! Thi...

More than 2,500 children have already signed up for Warwickshire Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge - and there’s still plenty of time for you to join in and complete yours!

This year’s theme is Story Garden - Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors, inspiring children to tap into a world of imagination through reading, and explore the magical connection between storytelling and nature.

How it works

Pop into your local Warwickshire County Council managed library and ask to join the Summer Reading Challenge.

Collect your stickers wallet to get started.

Set your own challenge - it can be 1 book or 100!

Choose any books you like - fact, fiction, poetry, graphic novels, joke books - the choice is yours! eBooks and audiobooks count too, so you can read wherever and however you like.

Come back during the summer to tell us about your reading, collect more stickers, and borrow new books.

When you finish, don’t forget to come back for your medal and certificate.

When does it end?

The challenge runs until Saturday 6 September, but if you miss the deadline, we still want to celebrate your achievement - just drop by and ask for your certificate.

What’s popular so far?

We’ve been asking children to share their favourite reads, and there’s been plenty of love for the classics - including Dear Zoo, The Gruffalo, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, and even Romeo & Juliet!

Story Garden Clubs & Special Events

Many of our libraries are hosting weekly drop-in Story Garden Clubs with fun, free activities, stickers, and friendly chats about books.

You can also explore our Story Garden Eventbrite collection for events happening in your local library: Story Garden Summer Reading Challenge Events | Eventbrite.

Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Localities said:

“The Summer Reading Challenge is such a brilliant way for children to develop a lifelong love of reading, discover new stories, and share the joy of books with friends and family. I’m delighted to see so many young people already taking part this year, and I’d encourage every child to join in - whether you read one book or a hundred, every page counts!”

It’s not too late to join - let’s make this our biggest summer of reading yet!