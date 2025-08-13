Grassroots Suicide Prevention

The Stay Alive app is a pioneering, award-winning suicide prevention app created by Grassroots Suicide Prevention. It can be used by individuals navigating suicidal crises or experiencing suicidal ideation, or by those concerned about someone. Additionally, it can be used as a professional resource, aiding in the support and management of individuals at risk of suicide.

Over the past decade, Stay Alive has transformed suicide prevention efforts, offering comprehensive support and guidance to people at risk. Beyond crisis intervention, it is a valuable resource for concerned friends and family members, and professionals in therapy, social work and education. Endorsed by the NHS, Stay Alive continues to evolve, with regular updates introducing updates, new features and new languages.

User feedback and independent evaluations play a key role in keeping the app relevant and effective in the fast-moving digital landscape. We also review and update all guidance and information every six months and run a link-checker daily to ensure links are in correct working order.

Recognising the importance of accessibility, we also produce the app in paper format to reach vulnerable communities without internet or smartphone access. Additionally, regional adaptations have been made through our various partnership initiatives, with resources tailored to specific local organisations as well as nationwide assistance.

Stay Alive can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for smartphones and tablets. The web version functions like a website and can be accessed from smartphones, tablets and desktop or laptop computers.

