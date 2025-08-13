The Stress Management Society is a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping individuals and companies recognise and reduce stress.

Stress Management Society

Since our inception in 2003, our dream has been to create a happier, healthier, more resilient and sustainable world.

Stress is a much used (and abused) term these days. You frequently hear people say “I’m stressed” or “I’m depressed”, yet there is still much confusion about what these terms actually mean and how best to tackle them. But we know. We are the UK’s leading authority on stress management issues, which is why you will regularly hear us talking about this topic in the media.

For years, we’ve been empowering individuals to take charge of their wellbeing through our workshops, guides and regular updates. We also act as a trusted advisor for many companies such as British Airways, Standard Life and Shell, guiding them through the mental wellbeing solution maze.

What is Stress: What Is Stress?

Understanding Stress: Relationship Stress

How It Affects Us: How Stress Affects Us

Resource Hub: The Stress Management Society - RESOURCE HUB

The Stress Management Society - From Distress to De-Stress

Call now on: 0203 142 8650 E-mail now on info@stress.org.uk

LinkedIn: (24) The Stress Management Society: Overview | LinkedIn

X: (4) StressManagementSoc (@StressMgtSoc) / X

Facebook: Facebook

Eventbrite: The Stress Management Society Events and Tickets | Eventbrite

Instagram: (2) Instagram