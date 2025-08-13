We bring UK services together to make sure everyone bereaved by suicide is offered timely and appropriate support.

Support After Suicide Partnership

The Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP) are recognised experts on suicide postvention.

We support a wide range of organisations to adopt best practice in suicide bereavement service provision, and currently count over 120 members in our network.

Who we are

The Support after Suicide Partnership was founded in 2013 to transform the support people impacted by suicide receive in the UK.

Our vision is that everyone bereaved or affected by suicide is offered timely and appropriate support.

We are on a mission to ensure every area of the UK has excellent, local bereavement support services.

To do this, we equip services with the knowledge and resources they need to deliver excellent support for everyone affected by suicide. This includes creating opportunities to share best practice, creating resources in response to member need, and conducting research.

We also work with national changemakers to make sure that excellent suicide bereavement support is available in every area of the UK.

And when we say everyone affected by suicide deserves excellent support, we mean everyone. We work to centre the experiences of marginalised groups affected by suicide, by working closely with community organisations, highlighting lived experience through research, and addressing inequalities in access to services and support.

SASP grows around the issues. We continue to build and diversify our membership, adapt to emerging challenges, and lead conversations across the sector about suicide bereavement.

Why our work matters

Suicide affects all of us. We have a responsibility to make sure that people bereaved by suicide get the care and support that they need, when they need it.

More than 6,800 people died by suicide across England, Wales and Scotland in 2023. And research suggests that up to 135 people are affected by each suicide (Cerel et al., 2018).

Bereavement by suicide can be devastating. It is common for people to feel intense grief, guilt, and shame, and to develop mental and physical health problems which affect their work and relationships. The stigma surrounding suicide can cause people to become isolated and feel hopeless.

Supporting people affected by suicide can be tough. But you’re not alone. If you work with people who have been affected by suicide, SASP can connect you to a supportive network of other professionals in similar roles.

