Sycamore Counselling Service

Who Are We?

We are a local Charity offering a confidential and professional counselling service for adults, children and young people from throughout Warwickshire but especially from Nuneaton, Bedworth and the surrounding areas.

We have a team of counsellors who work with adults, children and young people with a variety of issues which include:

Anxiety

Depression

Parenting

Addiction Stress

Bullying

Relationships

Bereavement

Our Counsellors

All of our counsellors are trained or have placements with us and are supervised in line with the most appropriate regulatory bodies code of ethics and good practice e.g British Association of Counselling & Psychotherapy (BACP), Play Therapy United Kingdom (PTUK), Association of Christian Counsellors (ACC).

We see in the region of 1300 clients a year and offer over 4000 hours of counselling. We do not restrict clients to a fixed number of appointments unless they are being externally funded for an agreed number of sessions in which case we will discuss this with the client on an individual basis.

What does it cost?

We try and keep our costs as low as possible. We have a structured donation system in place according to ability to pay and will talk to you about this when you engage with the service.

The counselling is available by appointment only on:

Monday - Friday (including some evenings)

For further information or to book an appointment please call:

024 7674 4544

There is normally someone to take your call between 9.00 and 3pm