Sensory Room

Our sensory room is a specially designed room which combines a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses.

About this room

A sensory room is a specially designed room which combines a range of stimuli to help individuals develop and engage their senses. These can include lights, colours, sounds, sensory soft play resources and aromas, all used within a safe environment that allows the person using it to explore and interact without risk.

There are many benefits of a sensory room for those who have learning difficulties, developmental disabilities or sensory processing impairments, helping them learn to interact with the world around them in a safe environment that builds up their confidence and their ability. It can also help to improve balance, movement and spatial awareness, develop communication skills, de-stress, improve confidence and promote socialisation.

Capacity

Up to 10

Recommended for

Individuals, Families or Groups.

Dimensions

6m x 4.5m

How to book

Booking Procedure

Provisional bookings can be made by phone or email.

A reservation is not confirmed until a booking form is completed and a written or email acknowledgement (including pricing and conditions of hire) is given by the SYDNI Centre.

Provisional bookings will be held for 7 days from the date of enquiry

Cancellations

No charge will be incurred for any cancellations made in writing at least 48 hours prior to the date of the event.

Cancellations made within 48 hours from the date of the event will be charged in full (room hire, equipment hire, catering).

Invoices

All costs (room hire, equipment hire, catering) will be invoiced immediately following the event.

All prices are subject to VAT at the prevailing rate. Payment by BACS or cheque is required within 30 days from the date of invoice.

Payment is required in advance for first time bookings.

Payment in cash, card or BACS is required at the time of booking for any weekend /evening party or event.

