We bring bereavement services together, to ensure that everyone receives the tailored support they need to move forward with their lives.

The Good Grief Trust

The Good Grief Trust exists to help all those affected by grief in the UK. Our vision is to help those bereaved from day one, acknowledge their grief and provide reassurance, a virtual hand of friendship and ongoing support.

With approx 650,000 deaths in the UK every year, at some time in our lives ALL of us will be affected by grief and none of us know how we will react to the death of someone close until it happens.

Run by the bereaved, for the bereaved, we aim to normalise grief and raise awareness of the impact of grief on a national platform.

We aim to encourage talking about grief in a more honest, straightforward way, help to make the pain a little more bearable for those at the early stages and offer inspiration and hope to the bereaved further along their own grief ‘journey’.

We have grouped the services available across the country, according to who you have lost

