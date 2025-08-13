For when a child dies or is bereaved.

The Laura Centre

The Laura Centre is a dedicated grief charity situated in Leicester. Focused on helping families rebuild their lives following a devastating loss, our bereavement support considers the uniqueness of every individual.

Founded by Gail and Harry Moore in 1988 after their daughter Laura was diagnosed with Leukaemia, The Laura Centre is the sole project of the charity COPE.

COPE’s initial work focused on providing a range of services for children with cancer and their families.

Following the sad death of Laura in 1991, Gail and Harry became acutely aware of the lack of help for bereavement. This led to them opening The Laura Centre in October 1991 to provide therapeutic support to anyone bereaved of a child or young person. In 1994 our service was extended to include support for children bereaved of a parent or carer.

In the years since, our vital grief counselling services have provided a lifeline to thousands of families across the East Midlands. The holistic support we offer respects the uniqueness of bereavement, and the spiritual, cultural and emotional aspects of grief.

Our Mission

At The Laura Centre, we understand that the death of a loved one is a devastating and life-changing experience – whether it’s the loss of a child, parent or sibling. That’s why our grief charity in Leicester offers specialist bereavement support for both children and adults, recognising the lifelong impact of grief and encouraging open, honest conversations around loss.

Working with our team of experienced and highly trained counsellors, we provide tailored grief counselling to help individuals find their own path through bereavement. Our services include confidential bereavement counselling, anticipatory grief counselling, a supportive bereavement helpline and therapeutic group sessions – all designed to support child and adult bereavement in a compassionate, family-focused environment.

We Are Committed To Providing Help For Bereavement Bereavement Counselling Services Leicester | The Laura Centre

At The Laura Centre, we pledge to:

Offer our services in a family oriented, approachable and welcoming environment in Leicester.

Provide free bereavement support that respects the uniqueness of the experience of grief for every individual.

Continually develop our services to respond to the needs of our clients.

Loss & Bereavement Support Leicester | The Laura Centre

Contact Us: Find A Bereavement Counsellor | The Laura Centre

You can contact our helpline via 0116 254 4341.

You can also email us via info@thelauracentre.org.uk

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) The Laura Centre (@TLCentreuk) / X

LinkedIn: (24) The Laura Centre: Overview | LinkedIn