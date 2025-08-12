Have your say about the future of Warwickshire’s healthy lifestyle services

Adults who live, work, study, or are registered with a GP in Warwickshire are invited by Warwickshire County Council (WCC) to share their views about the county’s healthy lifestyle services.

WCC currently commissions an Integrated Lifestyle Service known as Fitter Futures Warwickshire, which encourages and supports Warwickshire residents to lead healthier lifestyles. Its services include:

A single point of access

Physical activity on referral

Adult weight management

Stop smoking services

NHS Health Checks

The services are designed to support residents in making positive lifestyle changes to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Warwickshire residents aged 18 years and above are invited to share their views about what the future of these services should look like in The Healthy Lifestyle Services Survey online at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/healthylifestyle-public.

For those working as health, social care, community, or voluntary sector professionals, an alternative version of the survey to share views from an occupational perspective is available at https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/bi/healthylifestyles-professionals.

Both versions of the survey will close on Sunday 7 September 2025. For individuals requiring help with accessing or completing the survey, or to receive the survey in alternative formats such as a paper copy, please phone 01926 731484 or email phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk.

The Healthy Lifestyle Services Survey for Warwickshire will gather valuable feedback to help shape the future of these lifestyle services, aiming to ensure they effectively support residents' health and wellbeing both now and in the future.

Cllr Anne-Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said:

“It’s important to make sure our healthy lifestyle services are meeting the needs of people in local communities across the county, as well as delivering a positive impact, especially for those facing the biggest health challenges. I encourage everyone who is eligible to share their feedback, as this will help us to make informed decisions about how we invest in, and deliver, these services going forward, helping everyone across the county to lead happier, healthier, and more independent lives.”

The Healthy Lifestyle Services Survey is part of WCC’s ongoing commitment to community-based wellbeing, as highlighted in the Director of Public Health Annual Report 2024, which celebrates the power of people and place in promoting health across Warwickshire.

For more information about Warwickshire’s healthy lifestyle services, visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fitterfutures