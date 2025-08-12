Helpline for Older People

The Silver Line

Everyone needs someone to talk to sometimes

We need connection whatever our age – especially if we live alone or further away from family. Age UK's Silver Line Helpline gives anyone aged 55 or over the opportunity to exchange a friendly word, access support, or enjoy a long enriching conversation.

We offer friendship, conversation, and support to older people aged 55 and over. Whatever the day or time, you can pick up the phone and speak to one of our friendly Silver Line team members.

Whether you’d like to exchange a quick “good morning” with someone, fancy a chat about how your day has gone, or need a trusted listening ear to share your thoughts and feelings with, we’re here to talk.

Here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Our team is also here for you if you have any worries or questions. Depending on what kind of support you need, we can direct you to certain services, groups or resources that may help.

And remember, we're here for you 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if you're in touch with family and friends, it may not be possible to reach out to them when it’s very late at night or very early in the morning. But The Silver Line Helpline is here to talk.

Whenever feelings of isolation, worry, or loneliness strike, there is always someone you can call – us.

Call us free on 0800 4 70 80 90

The Silver Line Helpline

