The challenges faced by victims of domestic abuse who live in the countryside can be quite different to those living in the town or city.

Coercion is the use of force to persuade someone to do something they are unwilling to do. Control is the power to influence or direct people's behaviour.

There have been changes made to the 202 Domestic Abuse Bill. Here are some helpful information sheets to help understand the changes which have been made

The Willow Project aims to raise awareness around the different challenges faced by victims of domestic abuse in rural areas.

The Willows, a film on rural domestic abuse. Find the trailer and a link to the full film here.

Podcast

This Willow Project podcast looks at rural domestic abuse and what makes it different to urban abuse. We talk to those who work in the various different services which support victims and we also talk to victims and survivors too.

Throughout our podcast episodes we talk to various people including Derbyshire's Police & Crime Commissioner, Vanessa Hehir who played Dawn, the lead character in our film "The Willows" as well as others.

