The Willow Project
The challenges faced by victims of domestic abuse who live in the countryside can be quite different to those living in the town or city.
Coercion and Control
Coercion is the use of force to persuade someone to do something they are unwilling to do. Control is the power to influence or direct people's behaviour.
Domestic abuse safety planning
Clare's Law
What is different about rural domestic abuse?
Changes to 2020 Domestic Abuse Bill
There have been changes made to the 202 Domestic Abuse Bill. Here are some helpful information sheets to help understand the changes which have been made
Domestic Abuse Support Services
The Willow Project aims to raise awareness around the different challenges faced by victims of domestic abuse in rural areas.
The Willows - Trailer and Film link
The Willow Pod
Podcast
This Willow Project podcast looks at rural domestic abuse and what makes it different to urban abuse. We talk to those who work in the various different services which support victims and we also talk to victims and survivors too.
Throughout our podcast episodes we talk to various people including Derbyshire's Police & Crime Commissioner, Vanessa Hehir who played Dawn, the lead character in our film "The Willows" as well as others.
To see all the episodes click on the link below.
