Helping your staff thrive

Thrive at Work

Thrive at Work is a workplace commitment with criteria and guidelines on creating a workplace that promotes employee health and wellbeing, focusing on key organisational enablers of health such as attendance management, policies and procedures in addition to health areas such as mental, musculoskeletal and physical health and promoting healthy lifestyles.

Since Thrive at Works inception, we've:

Signed up over 600 Midlands-based organisations

Helped 300,000 staff members across the region to feel more supported

Thrive at Work Modules – A Flexible Approach to Workplace Wellbeing

Our new modular approach lets organisations enhance employee wellbeing step by step. Choose standalone modules tailored to your goals and workforce needs.

Why Choose Thrive at Work Modules?

Flexibility: Focus on the topics that matter most to your organisation.

Focus on the topics that matter most to your organisation. Expert Guidance: Access evidence-based strategies and practical tools.

Access evidence-based strategies and practical tools. Recognition: Showcase your commitment to health and wellbeing.

Showcase your commitment to health and wellbeing. Tailored Support: Optional 1:1 guidance to help implement meaningful workplace changes.

Thrive at Work

Contact Us

Give us a call 0345 303 6760

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8am to 6pm

Wednesdays, 10am to 6pm

Saturdays, 9am to 1pm

Sundays and Bank Holidays, Closed

Facebook: Facebook

X: (4) West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) / X

Instagram: (2) Instagram

LinkedIn: (25) West Midlands Combined Authority: Posts | LinkedIn