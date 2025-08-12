Helping your staff thrive
Thrive at Work
Thrive at Work is a workplace commitment with criteria and guidelines on creating a workplace that promotes employee health and wellbeing, focusing on key organisational enablers of health such as attendance management, policies and procedures in addition to health areas such as mental, musculoskeletal and physical health and promoting healthy lifestyles.
Since Thrive at Works inception, we've:
- Signed up over 600 Midlands-based organisations
- Helped 300,000 staff members across the region to feel more supported
Thrive at Work Modules – A Flexible Approach to Workplace Wellbeing
Our new modular approach lets organisations enhance employee wellbeing step by step. Choose standalone modules tailored to your goals and workforce needs.
Why Choose Thrive at Work Modules?
- Flexibility: Focus on the topics that matter most to your organisation.
- Expert Guidance: Access evidence-based strategies and practical tools.
- Recognition: Showcase your commitment to health and wellbeing.
- Tailored Support: Optional 1:1 guidance to help implement meaningful workplace changes.
Give us a call 0345 303 6760
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 8am to 6pm
Wednesdays, 10am to 6pm
Saturdays, 9am to 1pm
Sundays and Bank Holidays, Closed
Facebook: Facebook
X: (4) West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) / X
Instagram: (2) Instagram
LinkedIn: (25) West Midlands Combined Authority: Posts | LinkedIn