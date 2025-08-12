Whatever's on your mind, we're here. We’re a community of real people who understand.

Togetherall

Togetherall believes no one should be excluded from instant access to mental health support from real people when they need it.

We’re on a mission to make this a reality. With Togetherall, entire populations can have a safe place to connect, share and discuss what’s on their mind with peers.

Our diverse community is active day and night, monitored and moderated 24/7 by licensed mental health practitioners.

Togetherall’s model

We offer a diverse and safe online community – a place where people can feel safe to share their feelings, support each other, and start to feel better. We expand the role and reach of peer support to populations large and small.

Our Impact

We’ve spent more than 15 years bringing the empowering and healing benefits of peer support to under-served groups to improve mental wellbeing at a population level.

Get support. Take control. Feel better.

Welcome to Togetherall. A safe community to support your mental health, 24/7

Connect with others experiencing similar feelings

Feel safe, trained professionals are on hand, 24/7

Stay anonymous, we protect everyone's identity within the community

Get results, research shows that our tools, courses and resources help

