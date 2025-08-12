The OCD and Phobia Charity

Top UK - Triumph Over Phobia UK

Helping you face fear and anxiety, find hope and move forward

WHO WE ARE

For nearly 40 years, we‘ve been supporting people across the UK to manage and overcome phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), and related anxiety disorders using evidence based techniques built on behaviour therapy techniques. At TOP UK we know how truly debilitating, intense and overwhelming life with OCD or a phobia is. We also know there is a life for you without intense fear.

We offer practical, proven support through our network of online friendly, self-help groups. Run by trained volunteers, many of whom have lived with OCD or phobias themselves, our groups are a safe, welcoming space where you’ll connect with others facing similar challenges to find understanding, encouragement, and a clear path to recovery.

You’re not alone – and you can get better

Whether you feel overwhelmed by obsessive thoughts, feel held back by irrational fears, or are living a life restricted by anxiety we’re here to listen and help you take back control, one step at a time.

I need Support

Need support? We’re here for you

If you’re ready to get help for your OCD, a phobia or associated anxiety disorder or you just want to explore your options, you’ve come to the right place. Find out more about the support we offer from our friendly and experienced team.

Enquiry and Booking Form at TOP UK

TOP UK | Triumph Over Phobia