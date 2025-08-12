We won't shrink away from Suicide or Self-Harm

Violet Project

Violet Project is the Midland's dedicated charity that aims to create a world where suicide is no longer considered an option and there are no communities affected by suicide. Suicide prevention is a challenging but crucial goal, and it's important to have open conversations about mental health to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and encourage individuals to seek help when they need it. Violet Project believe that "every suicide is one too many" and this highlights the severity of the issue. It's important to recognize that suicide can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or background, and it's crucial to provide resources and support to those who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts or behaviours. We won’t shrink away from tough situations or conversations around mental health; it's essential to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of those who may be at risk of suicide. By taking a proactive approach and promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention resources, we can work towards a future where suicide is no longer a prevalent issue.

Our Mission: Violet Project are commitment to giving a voice to communities and will continue to be the voice for those in need of mental health support or those no longer here. Violet Projects mission is to offer real support, within community. It's essential to create a safe and open environment where individuals can feel comfortable seeking help and finding timely support. There are hundreds of thousands of people in the UK who are deeply affected by suicide. The emotional, social, and financial impacts of suicide can be long-lasting and affect families, friends, and entire communities. Suicide is a major public health issue. Our mission involves creating safety and a sense of community, where individuals can feel comfortable seeking help and finding support. With continued efforts, Violet project can work towards reducing the incidence of suicide and supporting those who may be struggling with mental health challenges.

Our Aims:

Prevent – Violet Project believes that suicide prevention is everyone's business and underpins our belief in the importance of community-based efforts to promote mental health and prevent suicide. By reaching IN to communities and raising awareness about the impact of suicide, the Violet Project are taking a proactive approach to suicide prevention.

Our belief that mental health should be taken as seriously as physical health is crucial, as mental health challenges can be just as debilitating and impactful as physical health issues. By providing individuals with time, undivided attention, and emotional support, the Violet Project are promoting mental health wellness and providing a sense of comfort and belonging.

We believe in educating communities through bespoke and accredited mental health training. This is an effective way to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge necessary to support those struggling with mental health challenges and prevent suicide. By providing training on suicide intervention, grief, and suicide bereavement, the Violet Project are preparing individuals to respond effectively to mental health crises and support those affected by suicide.

Overall, our PREVENT focus is on community-based suicide prevention efforts, mental health awareness, and education.

Advocate -Violet Project advocate for change.

Violet Project recognises the value of local support systems in promoting mental health and preventing suicide. By bringing back local support, the Violet Project are taking a proactive approach to suicide prevention and promoting community-based mental health resources.

Violet Project challenges reforms in the health system and working at both the national and regional levels to implement change is an important part of the Violet Project's efforts to promote mental health and prevent suicides. It enables us to reach a wide range of stakeholders and ensure that mental health is a priority at all levels of government. By engaging with policymakers, mental health professionals, and community members, the Violet Project are helping to shape policies and practices that promote mental health and wellbeing.

Violet Project aims to empower the lived experience voice of those who have been affected by suicide and is a crucial aspect of our services. We give lived experience a voice as those who have been affected by suicide often have a unique perspective on mental health and suicide prevention. Our insights and experiences can be invaluable in shaping mental health policies and practices.

Overall, the Violet Project's efforts to challenge reforms in the health system and implement change at the national and regional levels are crucial to promoting mental health and preventing suicide. The Violet Project's ADVOCATE efforts are helping to ensure that mental health resources are more accessible and effective for those in need.

Support – Providing timely practical and effective support to communities is a critical part of the Violet Project's mission to prevent suicide and support those impacted by suicide. Suicide and its aftermath can be overwhelming and isolating, and having access to support can make a significant difference in helping people cope with these challenges.

Losing someone to suicide can be a traumatic with life-changing consequences. By having access to support services can be crucial in helping people cope with their grief and manage their mental health.

Empowering the lived experience voice of those who have been affected by suicide is also crucial, as it can help to ensure that support services are responsive to the needs of those they serve. By working to make mental health services more effective and accessible, the Violet Project are helping to ensure that those impacted by suicide have the resources and support they need to cope and heal.

Overall, Violet Project becomes a support blanket to those in need providing comfort, care and support to communities affected by suicide. We ensure that those impacted by suicide have access to the SUPPORT and resources they need to cope and heal.

Violet Project CIO

Email: info@violetproject.co.uk

0330 1 33 32 31

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: (2) Instagram

LinkedIn: (25) Violet Project CIO: Overview | LinkedIn

TikTok: Violet Project CIO (@violetprojectuk) | TikTok