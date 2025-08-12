Gov UK

Report a stalker

Contact the police if you’re being stalked - you have a right to feel safe in your home and workplace.

Stalking is illegal and can include being followed or constantly harassed by another person - for example being sent unwanted emails.

Call 999 if you or someone else is in immediate danger.

Contact your local police if it’s not an emergency.

Support organisations

You can get advice from the National Stalking Helpline.

National Stalking Helpline

Telephone: 0808 802 0300

Monday and Wednesday, 9:30am to 8pm

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9:30am to 4pm

Find out about advocacy services on the Suzy Lamplugh Trust website.

You can also contact:

