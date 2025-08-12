Virtual Cuppa

Join other carers for a virtual Cuppa

The Mobilise online, or virtual, cuppa is a free 45 min video call for unpaid carers who are in locations where we partner with the Local Councils. Our monthly Mobilise: LIVEs are open to everyone. In a Cuppa we can connect with around 8 other people who are also looking after a loved one.

We’re entirely focussed on supporting unpaid carers, rather than the person they look after. Share a laugh or some tears, we’ve all been there and you won’t find a more understanding group. Our cuppas and the community around them is created by carers, for carers.

All you need to join is a device with access to the internet, a microphone and speakers. A camera is also useful but not essential. Most smartphones will work just fine. 

With over 1000 cuppas under our belt, we’re experienced at facilitating a cuppa. Each of our cuppas has a theme and everyone gets a chance to express themselves. 

Every unpaid carer is warmly welcomed to join us, simply choose a time to suit you from our timetable.

 

Who are Mobilise?​

​​We're led by carers, for carers, providing free, personalised guidance and coaching.  And we learn from the best - the UK's invisible army of unpaid carers.  Together we're muddling through with a giggle, a wobble and a healthy dose of humour.  In fact by joining the Cuppa you have the opportunity to be part of this community who contribute, share and learn together.

Published: 12th August 2025

