Unpaid Carers

Virtual Cuppa

Join other carers for a virtual Cuppa

The Mobilise online, or virtual, cuppa is a free 45 min video call for unpaid carers who are in locations where we partner with the Local Councils. Our monthly Mobilise: LIVEs are open to everyone. In a Cuppa we can connect with around 8 other people who are also looking after a loved one.

We’re entirely focussed on supporting unpaid carers, rather than the person they look after. Share a laugh or some tears, we’ve all been there and you won’t find a more understanding group. Our cuppas and the community around them is created by carers, for carers.

All you need to join is a device with access to the internet, a microphone and speakers. A camera is also useful but not essential. Most smartphones will work just fine.

With over 1000 cuppas under our belt, we’re experienced at facilitating a cuppa. Each of our cuppas has a theme and everyone gets a chance to express themselves.

Every unpaid carer is warmly welcomed to join us, simply choose a time to suit you from our timetable.

Everything you ever wanted to know about Mobilise Cuppas:

When are the online Cuppas?

What happens on a Cuppa?

Do I need to sign up or book?

What do I need to join?

I've never used Zoom before how can I get ready?

Who are Mobilise?

Are the Mobilise Cuppas confidential?

​​We're led by carers, for carers, providing free, personalised guidance and coaching. And we learn from the best - the UK's invisible army of unpaid carers. Together we're muddling through with a giggle, a wobble and a healthy dose of humour. In fact by joining the Cuppa you have the opportunity to be part of this community who contribute, share and learn together.

