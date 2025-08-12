Warwickshire County Council

Suicide Prevention

Suicide Prevention

If there an immediate risk to life - call 999 or go straight to A&E.

If you or someone you are with is in a mental health crisis and needs urgent support, call 111 or go to 111 online and select the mental health option. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Samaritans are available 24/7, 365 days a year, for anyone who’s struggling to cope, or who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure.

Call 116 123 for support

Find out more about Samaritans

