Suicide Prevention
Warwickshire County Council
Suicide Prevention
If there an immediate risk to life - call 999 or go straight to A&E.
If you or someone you are with is in a mental health crisis and needs urgent support, call 111 or go to 111 online and select the mental health option. Available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.
Samaritans are available 24/7, 365 days a year, for anyone who’s struggling to cope, or who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure.
Call 116 123 for support
Find out more about Samaritans
-
Suicide information, advice and resources
-
Suicide bereavement support
-
Mental health distress
-
Emotional wellbeing and mental health support
-
Coventry and Warwickshire Suicide Prevention Strategy (PDF, 3.3MB)