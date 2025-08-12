Warwickshire Carer Wellbeing Service

Carers Trust Heart of England

Carer Wellbeing

Our Wellbeing service offers carers a safe environment to offload and seek expert advice, with an opportunity to join some of the many community groups and hubs throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

We have many specialist Wellbeing Advice Workers who can offer up-to-date information about local services and how to access them including;

Information on accessing local Health and Social Care services

Assistive technology

Money and benefits (Signposting)

National and local organisations

Carers Assessments

Emergency planning

Peer support

We're constantly working hard to enhance the ways in which we work to ensure we deliver the highest quality level of support to as many carers as possible.

If you look after for someone you care about, we can support you. Contact us using the form below and we'll be in touch!

Breaks for Carers (CRESS)

Many carers tell us that, due to their caring commitments, they feel unable to attend GP or hospital appointments and often lose contact with wider family and friends, leading to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Our CRESS team are able to offer FREE emergency and planned cover to help support carers in the Coventry and Warwickshire area to ensure that their health and wellbeing needs are met.

The service is FREE and available at short notice to carers who need emergency cover which could prevent a crisis occurring and relief for carers who want to ensure that they maintain relationships and have a life outside of caring.

The CRESS service

• offers peace of mind that the person you care for will be looked after if you aren’t able to,

• can support you to look after your health and wellbeing, knowing you can attend hospital and GP appointments for yourself and the person you care for will be looked after.

Speak to the CRESS team using the contact details to discuss how the service can support you.

Email: carerssupport@carerstrusthofe.org.uk

The phone number 02476 632972, when dialed with option 2, connects to the Carers Trust Heart of England's Carer Wellbeing Service for Warwickshire. This service provides support to unpaid carers in the area.