WCAVA (Warwickshire & Solihull Community & Voluntary Action)

Our Directory of Mental Health Support has been extended to cover the whole of Warwickshire.

We update the directory every spring so that the latest version is available for our annual Mental Health Conference which is held in late spring/early summer each year.

This directory has been compiled using information supplied by local organisations, groups and agencies that provide services which support people affected by mental health issues. We hope that the Directory will prove to be a valuable resource for all organisations that may need to signpost to mental health services.

Directory of Mental Health Support Report 2021

In order to create a comprehensive directory, we have endeavoured to invite contributions from all relevant groups. If you are part of an organisation which you think should be included in the Directory, please contact us on 01926 477512 or email: warwickinfo@wcava.org.uk

