Supporting your mental health. In the way that suits you best.

Wellbeing for Warwickshire

A single place to go for help with your mental health. Face-to-face or on the phone. Online or in the classroom. Our straightforward questions will soon help you to find the right information or talk to the right person.

Building on the success of the existing service, this enhanced offering commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), brings in a number of additional organisations who will work in partnership to deliver an improved journey for those using the service.

The partnership consists of Coventry, Warwickshire and Worcestershire Mind, KeyRing, Connect Assist and Kooth Plc (for Qwell and Kooth services).

The Key focus is on providing support for adults in Warwickshire to promote positive mental health and wellbeing – either face-to-face or virtually.

By drawing on the collective strengths of the partners, the aim is to provide a more streamlined and ‘joined-up’ support service that can meet a number of needs in a way, and a time and a place, that suits people best. For ease of use, the service has a single phone number 0800 616171 and a single website address www.wellbeingforwarwickshire.org.uk and these are available for Warwickshire residents 24/7, 365 days a year.

The 24/7 Mental Wellbeing Line is also available to Coventry residents.

