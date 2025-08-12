With You every step of the way

With You

We want to see a world where anyone experiencing challenges with drugs, alcohol or mental health gets support, when and where they need it.

WithYou is a drug, alcohol and mental health support charity. With over 80 services across England and Scotland, we provide free and confidential support and advice to more than 100,000 people a year. Here's what we're all about.

Our name reflects who we are – it’s a statement of intent, of support, and of our commitment to work side by side with our clients as equals, to help them believe that the change they want to make is possible.

Our mission has always been to help one another. From the beginning, we've provided vital services for those experiencing challenges with alcohol or drugs. But we understand that these struggles often intersect with mental health challenges. Just as substance use can impact mental health, so too can mental health challenges influence drug and alcohol use. That's why, alongside our core drug and alcohol services for adults and young people, we also offer a range of mental health and wellbeing support.

If you're facing challenges with drugs, alcohol or mental health and you don’t know where to turn, we’re here. Whether you need advice for yourself or a loved one, the journey starts with a step. When you’re ready to take it, we can help you along the path.

Adult drug and alcohol services

We run drug and alcohol services across England and Scotland. This includes many different kinds of support from information and advice to treatment, recovery and community support, to supporting the Armed Forces communities.

Young person's services

We run young people’s services across the country. We provide holistic support, focusing on reducing risk-taking behaviour, building resilience, self-esteem and wellbeing in order to make positive change.

Advice for you

Advice for You | WithYou

Drug and Alcohol Support | WithYou

LinkedIn: (26) WithYou: Overview | LinkedIn

Instagram: (2) Instagram

Facebook: Facebook