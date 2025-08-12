Our mission is to support and improve the mental health and well-being of Eastern European migrants in the UK.

Yellow Scarf

Yellow Scarf employs people who also emigrated from Poland. We don’t judge – we understand. We don’t criticize – we help. We don’t advise – we listen.

Yellow Scarf was created in 2011 in response to the complete lack of solutions and understanding for Poles living in the UK. Our founder, Rafał Piekarczyk, noticed how deficient the British system was when it comes to our mental health needs and started organizing support groups himself.

Professional help

Being aware of how serious and responsible our work is, we attach the greatest importance to the qualifications of our employees and people who cooperate with us. Yellow Scarf is full of psychologists and psychotherapists with many years of experience and volunteers with great passion who – before they have the first conversation with our recipients – spend long months on intensive training, constantly improving their skills. Our philosophy of developing our professionals is simple: the highest ethical standards and the well-being and safety of the patient.

From people who understand you

Everyone who works at our Charity have one common denominator – we have the appropriate knowledge and experience necessary to understand your challenges. Poor housing, a terrible job, no prospects, failing relationships, no place to return to and other problems we encounter when emigrating – we understand that life in a new country can be full of challenges, but we believe that it is also full of opportunities. We do not have ready-made solutions, because each situation is different and everyone has different needs – but we know how you feel and we will do everything in our power to help you achieve your goals and find your way in the new reality.

Yellow Scarf

Contact – Yellow Scarf