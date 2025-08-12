Fighting for young people's mental health

Young Minds

The UK’s leading charity fighting for a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health.

Why we're needed

It takes courage to ask for help. But for many young people who do, the support they need just isn’t there. Hundreds of thousands of young people are struggling with their mental health, but too many are being told to wait, struggling to cope and hitting a crisis point before they get help.

But things can get better. And we’re leading the movement for change.

We provide young people with the tools to look after their mental health. We empower adults to be the best support they can be to the young people in their lives. And we give young people the space and confidence to get their voices heard and change the world we live in.

Together, we can create a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health.

Our purpose: To stop young people's mental health reaching crisis point. Every young person whose mental health ends up in crisis is a young person who has been failed. The earlier young people can access the right help, the more likely it is that they avoid reaching crisis point.

Our vision: A world where no young person feels alone with their mental health. We want to see a world where every young person who is struggling feels able to reach out and has people and services around them who can really help.

Our mission: To make sure all young people get the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what. Whether they need a reassuring conversation, specialist mental health support, or simply the knowledge that they are not alone in how they are feeling, we will make sure that all young people get the right support as fast as possible.

