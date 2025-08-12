Young Minds

Loneliness

Young Minds

 

Feeling lonely or misunderstood is something many of us experience at times. It can be isolating. But we're here for you. Our tips and advice are designed to help you navigate these feelings and find ways to feel more connected and understood.

  1. Things you can try to feel less alone
  2. What to do if you feel like people don't get you
  3. What to do if you're struggling with family and friends
  4. What to do if you feel alone at school or university
  5. What to do if you're feeling really low

 

Everyone wants to feel connected, understood and accepted. But when that doesn’t happen, it can feel lonely – even if you’re surrounded by people.

Loneliness and being alone aren’t the same thing. You can be on your own and feel completely fine, even enjoy it. And you can be around lots of people and still feel lonely, especially if it feels like no one really gets you, or your relationships don’t feel meaningful.

Everyone’s different, and it’s okay to want more time alone or fewer friendships. What matters is how you feel.

If being alone is starting to feel isolating, or if feeling misunderstood is getting you down, we have tips that might help.

 

Published: 12th August 2025

