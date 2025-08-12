Loneliness

Young Minds

Feeling lonely or misunderstood is something many of us experience at times. It can be isolating. But we're here for you. Our tips and advice are designed to help you navigate these feelings and find ways to feel more connected and understood.

Everyone wants to feel connected, understood and accepted. But when that doesn’t happen, it can feel lonely – even if you’re surrounded by people.

Loneliness and being alone aren’t the same thing. You can be on your own and feel completely fine, even enjoy it. And you can be around lots of people and still feel lonely, especially if it feels like no one really gets you, or your relationships don’t feel meaningful.

Everyone’s different, and it’s okay to want more time alone or fewer friendships. What matters is how you feel.

If being alone is starting to feel isolating, or if feeling misunderstood is getting you down, we have tips that might help.

