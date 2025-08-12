Warwickshire marks International Youth Day by celebrating participation

International Youth Day, established in 2000 by the United Nations, takes place annually on August 12.

The day offers a chance to raise awareness about issues affecting young people and celebrate their contributions to society

Warwickshire County Council is marking the day by spotlighting the county’s youth conference where the voices, creativity, and leadership of young people came together to discuss the topics that matter most to them.

A newly video from the Shaping Tomorrow Together conference showcases how young people are actively shaping their communities and influencing local decision-making.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/uCJLsOdU4FQ

The video captures the energy and impact of a number of youth led initiatives, reflecting Warwickshire’s commitment to building a child friendly county where young people are not only heard but empowered to lead. From creative workshops and policy engagement to community outreach and mental health campaigns, Warwickshire is demonstrating what it means to be a place where young people are truly valued.

Olivia, a youth council member featured in the video, said: “The youth conference has been really eye-opening – seeing all the different people coming together from different backgrounds, and in a positive atmosphere. As a youth council, we helped shape the workshops and debates, and it’s been amazing to see it come to life.”

Initiatives such as the Warwickshire Youth Council, Children in Care Council, Care Leavers Forum, and IMPACT (forum for young people with SEND) are central to this vision, working in partnership with local services and organisations to ensure youth voice is embedded in everything Warwickshire does.

The video concludes with a surprise rap written and performed by young people – a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration and confidence.

International Youth Day recognises the importance of young people’s engagement in social, economic and civic life. This year’s theme, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond’, highlights the power of youth-led initiatives to drive meaningful change in their communities.