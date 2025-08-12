Because ONE life lost is ONE too many

Zero Suicide Alliance

The Zero Suicide Alliance (ZSA) is a UK based suicide awareness and prevention initiative hosted by Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and funded via Mersey Cares NHS Charity.

We believe suicide is a preventable death and that one life lost to suicide, is one too many.

Our hope is for everyone to see the role they play in supporting suicide awareness and prevention.

Our aims and objectives

Our aim is to empower, educate and equip individuals and organisations to recognise what action they can take to support suicide awareness and prevention. We aim to:

Empower: challenge stigma, increase awareness and encourage people to have confidence and recognise how they can make a difference.

challenge stigma, increase awareness and encourage people to have confidence and recognise how they can make a difference. Educate: use research and evidence to develop and provide opportunities for wider sharing of knowledge, skills and understanding

use research and evidence to develop and provide opportunities for wider sharing of knowledge, skills and understanding Equip: develop, maintain and provide accessible training, tools and resources that prepare people to feel able to take action.

We work to raise awareness of suicide with the aim of supporting suicide awareness and prevention across different communities.

We use insights from research, professional expertise and lived experiences to:

Develop free online training courses

Host online suicide awareness sessions and webinars

Provide accessible suicide related data insights and dashboards

Share learning and support a range of suicide prevention related activities, projects and initiatives

Share factual information that can help breakdown stigma

