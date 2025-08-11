Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service asks residents to dispose of BBQs safely this summer

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) have shared that almost half of BBQ-related fires in Warwickshire are caused by their dangerous disposal.

Since 2020, WFRS have been called to 85 fires related to BBQs, with 49% of these caused by the improper discarding of disposable BBQs, hot ash or coals.

A further 22% were caused by BBQs being in an unsafe location, such as next to a wooden fence, placed on plastic, or even being used indoors.

Given these risks, WFRS are asking residents to take extra caution when having a BBQ this summer, especially when the weather is warmer, which also creates an increased risk of wildfires that can have devastating consequences to local wildlife, communities and infrastructure.

These statistics highlight the importance of BBQ safety and taking extra caution when choosing where to place a BBQ, and the disposal of it when it is finished.

To keep everyone safe, WFRS are publishing a reminder of the key BBQ safety tips:

Keep BBQs away from flammable objects like wooden sheds, fences, and trees.

Never leave a BBQ unattended while cooking.

Only BBQ outdoors. Never use a BBQ indoors.

Have a water source nearby such as a bucket or hose for emergencies.

Use disposable BBQs responsibly : follow the safety instructions and never use them in parks, woods, or fields.

Light BBQs safely : use only lighters or approved starter fuels, never petrol or paraffin.

Dispose of ashes safely : let them cool completely before emptying them. Dispose of any ash or charcoal in a metal container only after confirming they are completely cool, not into bins where they can melt plastic and cause fires.

Councillor Dale Bridgewater, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Fire, said:

“As the undisputed BBQ King, I know nothing beats the thrill of firing up the grill and serving up mouthwatering flavours. But even the mightiest pitmasters respect fire safety - because no masterpiece is worth risking safety (or burnt bangers!).”

“So let’s keep the flames in the grill, not where they shouldn’t be. Always supervise your BBQ, keep water nearby, and make sure it’s stone-cold out before you walk away. Now go forth, grill like a legend… and stay safe.”

For more safety tips, visit the WFRS website:

https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-home/outdoor-seasonal-fire-safety