Bikes at the ready as Cycle September returns for 2025!

This September, Warwickshire County Council is joining forces with cycling platform Love to Ride to promote the benefits of cycling to residents and businesses across the County.

Powered by Love to Ride’s game-changing app, Cycle September has one simple mission: to get more people to enjoy the benefits of riding bikes.

By logging their bike trips on Love to Ride, riders can win great prizes, like £2,000 cash. In the last Love to Ride event – May’s Bike Month Challenge – a cyclist from Warwickshire won the grand prize: a £4000 holiday! For Cycle September there is also the chance to win a holiday!

Riders of every level are invited to participate and can ride anywhere, anytime in September - even a 10-minute ride around the park will enter you into the draws. Getting out there in the fresh air and encouraging others is more important than the number of miles you ride.

Workplaces can also unleash their competitive side with our fun and friendly workplace competition. Co-workers can join their workplace profile on Love to Ride and compete to earn the most points and top the client area leaderboard in their size category.

Councillor Jennifer Warren, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning, said: “The benefits of active travel, particularly travelling by bike, are huge!

“For many of us, it might seem difficult to know where to start, as travelling by car has become so engrained in our daily lives. However, we are committed to supporting residents to realise that they can start their active travel adventure by switching just one car journey every week to an active alternative such as cycling.

“Cycle September is for everyone! There is no special gear needed and definitely no pressure to ride long distances. Every ride counts, it’s an opportunity to get outside, feel good and connect with others in your area.

“We hope that Cycle September with Love to Ride will offer residents a fun and engaging way to get into cycling and encourage their friends, family and colleagues to do the same.”

How to get involved:

Log your rides using the Love to Ride app. Download the app for Apple or Android devices - you can even turn on auto logging!

Earn points - ride your bike and encourage others to earn points.

More points = more entries into the prize draws.

There are so many benefits to riding a bike: from improved mental and physical well-being to a healthier planet to more affordable and efficient travel. Cycle September is all about celebrating each of these benefits and sharing them with the world.

So, residents are encouraged to push those pedals, spread the bike love, and join the movement to get more people riding bikes this September! Join the fun now at https://www.lovetoride.net/warwickshire

For all things active travel, visit the Warwickshire County Council website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel