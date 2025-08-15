Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation No.SKC01 - MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 18 AUGUST 2025, as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 150 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
Technical Plans
|School Name & Address
|Map Tile Ref.
|Revision No.
|Abbey C of E Infant School,Aston Road, Nuneaton
|BV68 (PDF, 341 KB)
|2
|All Saints C of E Academy, The Priors, Off Mitchell Road, Bedworth. (Coalpit Fields Road site)
|CS69 (PDF, 261 KB
|1
|All Saints C of E Primary School, Knebley Crescent, Nuneaton
|CE69 (PDF, 262 KB)
|1
|Chetwynd Junior School, Caroline Close, Gipsy Lane, Nuneaton
|CH72 (PDF, 270 KB)
|0
|Chilvers Coton Community Infant School, Frank Street, Nuneaton
|CA68 (PDF, 280 KB)
|0
|Croft Junior School, Northumberland Avenue, Stockingford, Nuneaton
|BZ66 (PDF, 296 KB)
|1
|Exhall Cedars Infant School, Trenance Road, Exhall, Coventry
|CV68 (PDF, 259 KB
|0
|Exhall Junior School, Hayes Lane, Exhall, Coventry
|CV66 (PDF, 256 KB)
|0
|Goodyers End Primary School, Bowling Green Lane, Bedworth
|CV65 (PDF, 271 KB)
|1
|Middlemarch School, College Street, Nuneaton
|
1
1
|Oak Wood Primary School, Morris Drive, Nuneaton
|CD70 (PDF, 258 KB)
|0
|Oak Wood Secondary School, Morris Drive, Nuneaton
|CD70 (PDF, 258 KB)
|0
|Queen's Church of England Academy, Bentley Road, Nuneaton
|BY67 (PDF, 313 KB)
|1
|Race Leys Junior School, Barton Road, Bedworth
|CO68 (PDF, 282 KB)
|1
|St. James Church of England Academy, Barbridge Road, Bulkington, Nuneaton
|CR75 (PDF, 240 KB)
|0
|St. Paul's C of E Primary School, Wiclif Way, Stockingford, Nuneaton
|BZ63 (PDF, 272 KB)
|1
|The Canons C of E Primary School, Derwent Road, Bedworth
|
1
1
|Wembrook Primary School, Avenue Road, Nuneaton
|
1
1
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.
For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).