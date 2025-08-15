Stratford District CPE Variation No.SKC01 MADE

Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council has made the above named Order(s) which commence on 18 AUGUST 2025, as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the made Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with a plan showing the lengths of roads affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for making the Orders, can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 138 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notice
Technical Plans
|School Name and Address
|Map Tile Ref.
|Revision No.
|Bidford-On-Avon C of E Primary School, Bramley Way, Bidford-On-Avon, Alcester
|IA16 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 295 KB)
|0
|Bishops Itchington Primary School, Ladbroke Road, Bishops Itchington, Southam
|
HD75 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 271 KB)
|
0
0
|Moreton Morrell C of E Primary School, Moreton Morrell, Warwick
|HL59 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 217 KB)
|0
|Long Itchington CofE Academy, Stockton Road, Long Itchington, Southam
|GB81 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 263 KB)
|0
|Our Lady's Catholic Primary School, St. Faith's Road, Alcester
|
HC15 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 302 KB)
|
0
1
|St. Mary's Catholic Primary School, Daventry Road, Southam
|GN81 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 294 KB)
|1
|St. Nicholas' C of E Primary School, St. Faith's Road, Alcester
|HD15 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 266 KB)
|1
|Stratford-upon-Avon Primary School, Broad Street, Stratford-Upon-Avon
|HQ36 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 469 KB)
|3
|Thomas Jolyffe Primary School, Clopton Road, Stratford-Upon-Avon
|
HK36 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 273 KB)
|
1
2
|Wellesbourne C of E Primary School, Mountford Close, Wellesbourne
|
HM53 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 229 KB)
|
1
2
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.
For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).