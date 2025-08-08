Warwickshire residents encouraged to take part in physical activity to boost mental health and wellbeing

Residents are being encouraged by Warwickshire County Council and partners to take advantage of the summer months by getting moving to support with their mental health and wellbeing.

Approximately 40% of people in England are not currently meeting the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommended guidelines for physical activity*. However, summer is a great time for all ages to get active and incorporate more movement into daily routines, and any amount of activity is beneficial. For those not currently very active, it's recommended to try starting with just a few minutes of active movement a day, and to gradually build this up over time.

Warwickshire’s Five Ways to Wellbeing is a great start to find out how to improve activity levels and mental health and wellbeing. The principles for Five Ways to Wellbeing are:

Be Active. Get moving in Warwickshire’s parks, green spaces, or join a local walk or activity group. Even a short stroll can lift a person’s mood or boost energy levels. Connect. Spend time with friends, family, or members of the local community. Join a local group, chat with a neighbour, or take part in a community walk or event. Take Notice. Pause and enjoy the moment. Notice the beauty of local surroundings whether it’s a peaceful park, a colourful garden, or a sunny sky. Keep Learning. Try something new or rediscover an old hobby. Learn a new activity, explore a new walking route, or join a local class. Give. A simple act of kindness or volunteering time can make a big difference – for others and for personal wellbeing.

For more information, please visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fivewaystowellbeing



Councillor Anne Marie Sonko, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “Taking part in activities such as walking, running, or joining a social group are all great ways to improve activity levels and mental health and wellbeing, leading to happier and healthier lives in the long term. By highlighting what services are available in Warwickshire, we hope that residents can get the support they need to improve overall health and wellbeing and make a positive difference in their day to day lives.”

Regular physical activity is proven to:

Improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression

Help manage and prevent long-term health conditions

Support better sleep and boost energy levels

Enhance social connections and reduce loneliness

Warwickshire offers a great selection of free and low-cost ways to get moving. These include:

Visit a country park: Enjoy beautiful scenery, plenty of space, and spend time walking through beautiful parks with friends or family. To discover the locations of Warwickshire’s country parks, visit www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk/homepage/2/country-parks

Wellbeing Walks: Enjoy friendly, volunteer-led walks across the county. No booking required: www.ramblers.org.uk/go-walking/wellbeing-walks

Parkrun: Attend free 5k events available every Saturday morning to walk, jog, run, or volunteer. Visit www.parkrun.org.uk/

Sky Blues in the Community: Get involved in inclusive sessions like Walking Football, Dementia Active, and MenTalk. www.ccfc.co.uk/community/health

We are Undefeatable provides details about how to get active whilst living with a health condition. Take a look at the Ways to Move section for more tips and ideas: www.weareundefeatable.co.uk/

Stronger My Way provides videos, support resources and stories about strengthening activities for people living with health conditions. Visit www.csp.org.uk/campaigns-influencing/campaigns/stronger-my-way

In addition, the Physical Activity on Referral scheme offers a 12-week personalised programme for people with long-term health conditions. Activities include gym sessions, health walks, swimming, and more. Referrals can be made by healthcare professionals, and discounted rates are available at participating leisure centres. Visit Physical Activity on Referral - Professional Referral - Fitter Futures Warwickshire for more information. It’s important to take that first step towards a healthier lifestyle and build more activity into daily life.

For more information about how to get active in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/keepingactive and for mental health and wellbeing support in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/mentalhealth.