Healthy eating

Eating a healthy diet shouldn't be difficult or expensive. Read our information and advice on how to eat a healthy diet.

Healthy eating guide

Eating well means you’re more likely to feel healthier, stay active for longer and protect yourself against illness. Healthy eating | healthy food and eating well guide | Age UK

Healthy eating: fact vs fiction

Advice on healthy eating seems to change so fast that it’s hard to keep up. But there’s no need to blow your budget on superfoods or swap your Sunday roast for a salad. Advice on healthy eating: fact vs fiction | Age UK

Alcohol advice

Many of us enjoy a drink now and then, perhaps with dinner or when watching TV. But drinking on most nights of the week can be harmful to your health. Alcohol Advice: Alcohol Units per Week | Age UK

Vitamins for older people

Most of us can get all the vitamins and minerals we need by eating a healthy, balanced diet, but sometimes we need a little extra help. So when should we take extra tablets, and when shouldn't we bother? Vitamins for the elderly | Age UK

Exercise and physical activity classes

Regular physical activity in later life is important for so many reasons – not only will your health improve, but you’ll also meet new people. There’s something to suit everyone at Age UK’s wide range of exercise classes.

Why is keeping fit in later life so beneficial?

Here are just some of the benefits of physical activity:

Helps you to maintain a healthy weight

Reduce your risk of falls by strengthening your muscles

It is linked to supporting your thinking skills

Boost your mood and energy levels(exercise releases endorphins)

It’s social – joining a sports team or a class can help you to make friends

If you haven’t exercised in a while, don’t worry. Our classes and clubs focus on gentle exercise to help you to regain your fitness at your own pace. If you’re used to regular physical activity, exercises can be tailored to be more strenuous.

Exercise and keep fit classes for seniors | Age UK

