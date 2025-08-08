A free employee benefit approved by the government, designed to get more people cycling to work and living healthier lives
Bike 2 Work Scheme
How the Bike2Work Scheme works
Bike2Work follows a simple, six-step process for employers and employees.
Sign up via this simple online form.
2
You’ll get a company PIN number to share with your employees.
3
You’ll receive an invoice and hire agreement from our team.
4
You and your employee will sign the hire agreement.
5
You’ll make your payment to Bike2Work and receive a voucher to give to your employee.
6
Your employee will use their voucher to collect their new bike or equipment.
