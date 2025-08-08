A free employee benefit approved by the government, designed to get more people cycling to work and living healthier lives

Bike 2 Work Scheme

How the Bike2Work Scheme works

Bike2Work follows a simple, six-step process for employers and employees.

Watch Video: Bike2Work Scheme - Benefits To Employers

Sign up via this simple online form.

2

You’ll get a company PIN number to share with your employees.

3

You’ll receive an invoice and hire agreement from our team.

4

You and your employee will sign the hire agreement.

5

You’ll make your payment to Bike2Work and receive a voucher to give to your employee.

6

Your employee will use their voucher to collect their new bike or equipment.

Government Cycle To Work Scheme - Bike 2 Work Scheme

Contact Us - Ride To Work Scheme - Bike 2 Work Scheme