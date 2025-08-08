Bike 2 Work Scheme

A free employee benefit approved by the government, designed to get more people cycling to work and living healthier lives

How the Bike2Work Scheme works

Bike2Work follows a simple, six-step process for employers and employees.

Sign up via this simple online form.

2You’ll get a company PIN number to share with your employees.

3You’ll receive an invoice and hire agreement from our team.

4You and your employee will sign the hire agreement and return it to Bike2Work.

5You’ll make your payment to Bike2Work and receive a voucher to give to your employee.

6Your employee will use their voucher to collect their new bike or equipment.

Published: 8th August 2025

