We are a public-facing charity which exists to give people, educators and organisations access to reliable information on nutrition.

British Nutrition Foundation

The British Nutrition Foundation exists to promote health and wellbeing and prevent diet-related ill health through evidence-based nutrition science.

We provide a bridge between nutrition science, government, industry, education and people, and a conduit to a healthier, more sustainable food environment for all.

Our team of nutrition scientists and education professionals promotes access to the latest evidence-based and trusted nutrition science, so that people have the knowledge, skills and confidence to make positive food, diet and lifestyle choices, and to create a healthier, more sustainable food environment for all.

Health inequalities in United Kingdom are pronounced, and the links between deprivation and poor-quality diets are clear. Put simply, we advocate for change across food systems to create a future where everyone can access a healthy, sustainable diet.

We do this though working together with academics, government, third sector organisations, food industry stakeholders and our members, and also by supporting the consumer knowledge, skills and motivation that can contribute to meaningful and measurable behavioural change.

Nutrition for...

...those who are interested in nutrition at different life stages. Nutrition for - British Nutrition Foundation

Health Conditions

These pages provide general information about diet-related ill-health. For individual advice always seek guidance from a qualified health professional. Health conditions | British Nutritional Foundation

Creating a Healthy Diet

We aim to support anyone on their journey towards a healthy, sustainable diet. Creating a Healthy Diet | British Nutritional Foundation

British Nutrition Foundation - Homepage

Facebook: Facebook

LinkedIn: (25) British Nutrition Foundation: Overview | LinkedIn

Instagram: (2) Instagram