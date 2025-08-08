Improving public health through good food

Caroline Walker Trust

CWT produce evidence based reports which provide nutritional and practical guidelines to encourage eating well among specific vulnerable population groups. These reports are put together with a multi-disciplinary working group and make a number of recommendations which we think should be adopted locally and nationally to make a real difference to public health. We also produce some training materials to accompany our reports.

The Caroline Walker Trust is dedicated to the improvement of public health through good food. Established in 1989 to continue the work of the distinguished nutritionist, writer and campaigner Caroline Walker, the Trust is a charity which undertakes specific projects, funded by grants and donations.

A major part of our work is to produce expert reports which establish nutritional guidelines for vulnerable groups – including children and older people. Our Eating Well guides for vulnerable groups are well recognised and used in a variety of clinical, academic and community settings. We also work with local councils to improve their Eat Well guides and resources, along with developing opportunities for healthy eating events and training for vulnerable groups.

Every year, we host the World’s Healthiest Afternoon Tea. This is our primary fundraising event to support community based healthy eating afternoon tea initiatives. Our recipes have been donated from Nutrition and Dietetic students around the UK as part of our mentoring scheme and are consumer tested by volunteers, including Duke of Edinburgh students for their DofE award scheme.

