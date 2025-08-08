Get Running!

Couch to 5K

What is Couch to 5K?

Couch to 5K is a simple, free running plan for absolute beginners. It’s perfect if you want to get moving but don’t know where to start.

The plan has you running 3 times a week, with rest days in between and a fresh schedule to follow each week.

By the end, you'll be running 5K with confidence, no matter your starting fitness level or when you last exercised.

Starting something new like running can feel overwhelming, but that is completely normal. Many people feel this way at first.

The free NHS Couch to 5K programme makes it easier by guiding you from the couch to running 5km in just 9 weeks.

How does Couch to 5K work? With a trainer guiding you through your headphones, you’ll start with a mix of running and walking to ease you in. You can still play your favourite music in the background as you go. In the first week, you’ll start with 1 minute runs, followed by a 1 minute 30 second walk, going at a pace that feels right for you. Each week you'll run a little more. As the weeks go on, you’ll build up your stamina and confidence and by the end you'll be running for 30 minutes without stopping. You can complete the program in 9 weeks or longer, depending on what works best for you.

Who can do Couch to 5K? Couch to 5K is for everyone, no matter your fitness level. Whether you’ve never run before or just want to get more active, this plan is for you. It’s a gentle way to improve your fitness, and there's no pressure to keep up with anyone else. The key is taking it at your own pace and enjoying the journey! What are the benefits? Running is great for your body and mind. It can: improve your heart and lung health

help you manage your weight (when paired with a healthy diet)

strengthen your bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis

boost your mood, ease stress, and give you more confidence Remember, Couch to 5K will guide you through each run, so you don’t need to worry about planning. It’s all about starting small and building up gradually. Just lace up your trainers, find a safe route, and take that first step!

