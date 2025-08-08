Support with Type 2 Diabetes

Desmond

Leicester Diabetes Centre, part of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, launched the MyDESMOND digital health platform in 2018, after years of leading the way in developing and delivering group programmes for people with, or at risk of, type 2 diabetes.

MyDESMOND brings together the content and research evidence from our NICE approved group self-management programmes to a portable interactive web-based platform to support you in managing your health. This means you are getting the same quality of care straight to your digital device when it is convenient to you.

All of our programmes use a variety of different formats, including short videos, articles and interactive activities on topics such as diet and lifestyle for you to view at a time, place and pace that suits you. With our chat forums connecting you instantly to over 65,000 people who have now benefitted from one of our digital health programmes, MyDESMOND really is the place to be to find trusted support for your health.

North and South Warwickshire

Your Local DESMOND Coordination Team

Name: Angela Cross / Tracey Mason (Coordinators)

Telephone: 01926 600818 select option 3

Email: desmond@swft.nhs.uk

Times available: Monday to Friday 08:30 to 16:30

Localities: DESMOND is currently being delivered throughout North and South Warwickshire. Locations used include Warwick, Leamington, Stratford, Nuneaton, Coleshill and Atherstone.

Local Referral Pathway: Referrals received from HCP, using the HCP referral form or self-referral form. Please see web link below for further information.

Modules Delivered:

DESMOND Newly Diagnosed module available (for patients up to 12 months post diagnosis)

Face-to-face sessions

Virtual sessions

MyDESMOND – Type 2 Diabetes Management - Digital programme for people with Type 2 diabetes. Visit www.mydesmond.com to find out more

Overview

For face-to-face sessions, we have chosen locations with parking and access via public transport. All locations have disabled access. We are a friendly team of Educators, ready to welcome you to a session, in person or online.

To find out more about how DESMOND works, please click the video link below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aD1zhY6Bppc&feature=youtu.be

Further Information

Including referral or self-referral forms and information.

https://www.swft.nhs.uk/our-services/diabetes-and-endocrinology

North and South Warwickshire — DESMOND