It's time to get to grips with guts

Guts UK!

Guts UK is the national charity for the digestive system and we're helping the UK get to grips with guts!

Our digestive systems have been underfunded, undervalued and misunderstood for decades. Guts UK exists to change that.

Guts UK provides information and support for people affected by digestive conditions and symptoms. We’re currently the only UK charity that funds research into the digestive system from top to tail, including the gut, liver and pancreas.

People are suffering. People are dying. All because of a lack of knowledge about our guts.

Since 1971, we have funded more than 450 projects and invested over £16 million into life-changing medical research that leads to better diagnoses and kinder treatments for people affected by digestive conditions and symptoms across the UK.

Our vision

Guts UK’s vision is a world where digestive conditions are better understood, better treated and everyone who lives with one gets the support they need.

Our mission

Guts UK’s mission is to improve the lives of the millions of people affected by digestive conditions.

Our values

Guts UK’s values are bold, brave and united.

Our values, alongside our foundations of being inclusive, collaborative and engaging, underpin everything we do and reflect the people we support who are affected by digestive conditions every day.

Our work

Guts UK’s work spans three main areas: information, awareness and research.

We provide information and support on over 40 digestive conditions and symptoms. We believe information is power and when armed with information they can trust, people can take control of their health and make informed decisions.

Our research shows that 58% of people are embarrassed to talk about their digestive conditions or symptoms and 52% of people delay seeking advice for their symptoms for over six months, so it’s vital that we raise public awareness to improve understanding and education around digestive conditions and symptoms, and how and when to seek help. We empower people to learn more about their digestive systems and share their experiences.

Guts UK is the only national charity funding research into the whole digestive system. We have funded over 450 research projects so far, covering the gut, liver, pancreas, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), nutrition and digestive cancers.

Guts UK - the national charity for the digestive system

Telephone

The best way to reach our Helpline team is by phone on 0300 102 4887. Our Helpline is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm.

If our lines are busy or if you’re trying to reach us outside of these hours, you can still call the number above and request a call back. Alternatively, you can complete our online form instead.

Online form

If you’d prefer, please click here to complete our short online form and a member of our Helpline team will be in touch.

Email

Alternatively, you can email us at helpline@gutscharity.org.uk, including your name, telephone number and a description of the symptoms and/or condition you’d like information and support for, and a member of the team will email you back.

We always do our best to respond to your query within 10 working days, however, we’re a small team and this can take longer during busier periods.

X: (4) Guts UK Charity (@GutsCharityUK) / X

Facebook: Facebook

LinkedIn: (25) Guts UK Charity: Overview | LinkedIn

Instagram: (2) Instagram