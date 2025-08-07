Coventry & Warwickshire Integrated Care System

Happy Healthy Lives

Coventry & Warwickshire Integrated Care System

We want everyone in Coventry and Warwickshire to lead happy, healthy lives.

As an Integrated Care System (ICS), our role is to support you to keep well by giving you access to the healthcare services, information and resources you need. When you do become ill or get injured, we want you to access the best and most suitable services for care and treatment.

We will also keep looking for the best ways our local health and social care services can keep you, your family and loved ones happy and healthy – introducing new services to keep people out of hospital when they should be at home, expanding the services offered by GP practices and offering a quick and simple way to access healthcare when you need to be seen that day through NHS 111 .

These pages contain health and wellbeing information from the wide range of health and care services delivered by the partner organisations of our ICS.

Use the links below to find out what you can do to keep yourself happy and healthy and learn more about the innovative ways we are working together across Coventry and Warwickshire to support you to do that.

Vaccinations: Get your vaccinations - Happy Healthy Lives

Health Advice and Treatment: Where to go for health advice and treatment - Happy Healthy Lives

Mental Health and Wellbeing: Looking after your mental health and wellbeing - Happy Healthy Lives

Cost of Living and Energy Bills: Help with cost of living and energy bills - Happy Healthy Lives

Staying Healthy in the Colder Months: Staying healthy in the colder months - Happy Healthy Lives

Support and Advice for Carers: Support and advice for carers - Happy Healthy Lives

Positive Pathways (Social Prescribing): Positive Pathways (Social Prescribing for Children & Young People) - Happy Healthy Lives

Keeping yourself happy and healthy - Happy Healthy Lives