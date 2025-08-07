Squeeze In aims to provide people living with lower limb conditions the motivation, knowledge and guidance to improve their leg health, so they are able to live life to the fullest and squeeze in the things they love.

The campaign also emphasises the importance of self care in boosting self confidence and empowering those living with a leg condition to take control of their leg health.

If you have a lower limb condition, you can join Club Squeeze In today where you will receive:

Personalised email newsletters with hints and tips to manage leg and general health

Exclusive content from self care ambassador Johnny Vegas, and other experts

A pdf copy of L&R’s Healthy Living Booklet, supported by Legs Matter, covering skin care, compression, healthy eating, movement and much more

To join Club Squeeze In visit: Club Squeeze In | L&R Medical

