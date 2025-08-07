MS Society UK

Workouts for You

Simple exercises for MS

Symptoms of multiple sclerosis can make it hard to exercise. So we've worked with personal trainer Dom to create a range of exercises for people with MS. These workouts are designed for different levels of mobility.

To get started, decide which of the descriptions sounds most like you and follow the links to watch our workout playlists. Your journey to moving more with MS is just around the corner.

How can exercise help with MS symptoms?

Research tells us exercise can help you manage multiple sclerosis symptoms, including fatigue, and problems with balance and walking. Exercising can also:

improve your mood

improve your overall health when your MS is mild

help you to stay as mobile and active as possible when your MS is more severe

decrease the risk of heart disease.

What types of exercise are good for MS symptoms?

Whatever exercise or activity you choose, don’t do more than feels right for you. The exercises below help your body keep active in different ways.

Resistance or strengthening exercises

Try lifting and moving small weights or using your body’s own weight to strengthen muscles and bones.

If you have tremor or spasms, pulling against an elastic exercise band might be easier than using weights.

If you’re at home and don’t have any gym equipment, try lifting everyday objects such as a bottle filled with water or sand.

Aerobic exercises

Cycling, running or rowing make you use different groups of muscles and work your heart and lungs.

Exercises that work just the arms or just the legs can also be helpful. This is sometimes known as ‘cardiovascular’ exercise.

The key to aerobic exercise is to stick to a moderate level of activity for a reasonable length of time (at least 20 minutes, if possible).

Exercising at any level is better than none.

Stretching

This helps keep muscles supple and relaxed.

Try reaching up to high shelving at home or try to bend forward and touch your toes.

